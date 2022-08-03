"When you get that calculated killer, what are you gonna do?" - Henry Cejudo explains why Brandon Moreno's defense may be his downfall in quadrilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo

Henry Cejudo believes that Brandon Moreno’s defense may be his downfall in a potential quadrilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Kai Kara-France in a back-and-forth fight at UFC 277 on July 30.

‘The Assassin Baby’ stopped Kara-France with a picture-perfect liver kick and follow-up punches, thereby capturing the interim UFC flyweight title. Moreno is expected to face UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo in a title unification matchup next. Their series of fights is currently tied at one win apiece and one draw.

In the latest edition of The Triple C & Schmo Show, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo acknowledged that the Moreno vs. Kara-France fight was a war. Nevertheless, ‘Triple C’ opined that the fight showed “a deficiency” in Moreno’s defense.

He indicated that Figueiredo could exploit Moreno’s defensive deficiency in their quadrilogy fight. Suggesting that Moreno’s high-risk fighting style and penchant for getting into wars will gradually erode his durability, Cejudo stated:

“What I’m saying is like, yeah, you may take more chances, but it’s just a matter of time before you get hit, hit, hit — before you really start getting chinny.”

Apart from training in his native Brazil, Deiveson Figueiredo also receives the tutelage of Henry Cejudo at the latter’s Fight Ready gym in Arizona. Picking ‘The God of War’ to beat Moreno in their possible fourth fight, Cejudo said:

“I don’t know if it’s a biased thing or not, it’s like, Deiveson Figueiredo is actually evolving. He’s getting better. The rest of the people, they may win fights, they may be in wars, but when you get that calculated killer, what are you gonna do? ‘Cause the other guy’s gonna pick his poison rather than just fight you the whole damn time.”

Henry Cejudo issues an ominous warning to the bantamweight division ahead of his UFC return

Henry Cejudo’s last fight was a second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz in their UFC bantamweight title matchup in May 2020. ‘Triple C’ retired from MMA after that fight. However, Cejudo and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have confirmed that he’s returning to the sport and will likely compete in the UFC bantamweight division this year. Abdelaziz recently tweeted:

“@HenryCejudo getting ready for all 135 division Everybody in the top 10 in big trouble”

Moreover, issuing a stern warning to his bantamweight rivals ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback, Henry Cejudo stayed true to his unique brand of trash talk. ‘The King of Cringe’ posted a tweet that read as follows:

“I’m going to put them all in time out!”

