"Yeah he knocked him out, but..." - Henry Cejudo not impressed with Marlon Vera's performance against Dominick Cruz despite KO win

Henry Cejudo wasn't all that impressed by Marlon Vera’s win over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego. The former two-division champion claimed that Cruz was "peppering" Vera until the latter's incredible KO but highlighted that such finishes are a part of the game.

Cejudo posted a live reaction to the bout on his YouTube channel. 'Triple C' had this to say upon witnessing Vera's jaw-dropping head-kick knockout:

“That’s the name of the game... Dominick was winning the fight for four rounds to zero before he got clipped with that head-kick… 'Chito’ was never in trouble, [but] he was getting outstriked, you see what I’m saying?”

Cruz largely outpointed Vera in the first three rounds. It felt as though 'Chito' was waiting for the right moment to pounce and he did so in style, finishing the former two-time champion in the fourth frame. Acknowledging the Ecuadorian's win, Cejudo added:

“Yeah, he knocked him out, but if you look at the whole fight dude, Dominick was peppering that dude... But ‘Chito’ did win.”

Watch Cejudo's reaction to the bout below:

Henry Cejudo believes Sean O’Malley does not have the "grit" to beat Petr Yan

The bantamweight division is heating up and is set to undergo a few more shuffles in the coming months. Notably, Marlon Vera's former foe Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on No.1-ranked Petr Yan in two months' time.

On a recent episode of Ask C Anything, Henry Cejudo explained why he believes O’Malley won’t win against Yan at UFC 280. In what is already promising to be an epic night of fights in Abu Dhabi slated for October, Yan vs. O’Malley has certainly caught the attention of the fans.

'Triple C' backs Yan to emerge victorious in this upcoming bout, unless O'Malley can make it "dirty." Breaking down the matchup, Cejudo said in a Q&A video posted to his YouTube channel:

"Something about Russians. You got to bring it dirty and I don't think Sean O'Malley has that style to make it dirty, to bring the grit to throw him off. Unless 'Sean O' Smelly' can surprise him with the takedown, but other than that I see Petr Yan beating him."

Watch the complete Q&A session with Cejudo below:

