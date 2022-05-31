"I don't know what the UFC is thinking" - Henry Cejudo urges UFC to "free" Nate Diaz

Henry Cejudo has urged the UFC to allow Nate Diaz to fight or let him go. Diaz has just one fight remaining under his current contract with the UFC and has been looking for a fight for months now. The promotion, however, hasn't announced a matchup featuring Diaz yet, who regularly takes to social media asking the UFC to book him one immediately.

According to Cejudo, the UFC is probably trying to force Diaz into extending his contract and is also likely to offer him a better paycheck if he agrees. However, if he isn't willing to do the same, 'Triple-C' believes that the promotion will ultimately feed him to a "shark" like Khamzat Chimaev.

If they don't give him a fight anytime soon, the former Olympic gold medalist believes that the UFC should "free" Diaz or let him run his contract out and leave. During the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo stated:

"I think the UFC, they're just playing a little bit of business with him. I think if they keep him, they really want to entice him with a good paycheck and if they don't keep him, they want to give him a shark so that that's that's what we're looking at...I don't know what the UFC is thinking but that's kind of my take on that..."

"Free Nate, man. If you're not gonna give him a fight, dude, free him. Let him be or he could run out his contract, you know? I think every fighter has a contract where they're literally able if they don't get x amount of fights per year like you could literally run it out, dude, so it's a trip."

Tony Ferguson responds to Nate Diaz's open challenge to entire UFC roster

Nate Diaz is clearly frustrated at being unable to complete the final fight of his contract with the UFC, and he's making it known to the world at every possible opportunity he gets. After recently blaming Khamzat Chimaev for pulling out of a potential clash with him citing injury, Diaz yet again expressed a desire to fight in July.

Taking a jibe at the entire roster this time, the Stockton native asked if everyone was afraid to fight him.

"UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what?" Diaz wrote on Twitter.

UFC lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson responded to Nate Diaz's challenge, seemingly letting the 37-year-old know that he was willing to fight him.

