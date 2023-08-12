Henry Cejudo wants to make sure Demetrious Johnson gets the bag in exhibition with Bradley Martyn

Former UFC bantamweight world champion Henry Cejudo wants to make sure Demetrious Johnson collects the dough he deserves when he faces fitness influencer Bradley Martyn in a BJJ match.

‘Triple-C’ invited Johnson on the debut episode of GOAT Talk this week to get his side of the story about accepting an exhibition-style grappling match with bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

The current ONE flyweight world champion said he’s excited by the prospect of beating a guy who’s 140 pounds heavier and a foot taller than him, while adding that jiu-jitsu relies heavily on technique rather than weight and power.

Cejudo agreed with Johnson, admitting that Martyn was definitely biting off more than he can chew. However, like the good friend he is, the Mexican-American fighter didn’t hesitate to add the following suggestion:

“No, I think that’s awesome bro, but if I could say something you got to get paid man. Don’t be doing anything. Listen because I know we can go behind the scenes and talk about how is it that you are going to get him. Because I don’t wanna do that because there’s a couple of options I think you’ll get rid of him too."

He continued to add:

"But I just hope you get that bag dude, you know what I’m saying? I know you’re on the same page with me, but anyways there better be a bag on top of that.”

Watch Cejudo and Johnson’s reaction to Martyn’s challenge on the Brendan Schaub Show below:

A potential grappling showdown between ‘DJ’ and Martyn would be a fun and entertaining match to watch, to say the least.

If Johnson comes out of this endeavor unscathed, he would put the argument of what BJJ practitioners have claimed for decades that technique is more important than having weight advantages, to rest once and for all.