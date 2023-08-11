FREE FULL FIGHT: Demetrious Johnson toys with Tatsumitsu Wada in ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Demetrious Johnson’s win against Tatsumitsu Wada.

In March 2019, ‘Mighty Mouse’ made his promotional debut in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. The MMA legend secured a second-round submission against Yuya Wakamatsu, leading to a semifinal matchup against Wada five months later.

After three rounds of action, Johnson secured a unanimous decision win against ‘The Sweeper.’ Four years later, ONE re-posted the American superstar’s dominant performance on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Relive the thrilling ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix semifinal showdown between future divisional king Demetrious Johnson and Japanese warrior Tatsumitsu Wada in 2019!”

In October 2019, Demetrious Johnson won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix by defeating Danny Kingad. Johnson’s impressive tournament win led to an undisputed world title fight against Adriano Moraes. Unfortunately for ‘Mighty Mouse,’ he suffered a knockout loss against ‘Mikinho.’

Over the next two years, Johnson took over the division with two consecutive wins against Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. On May 5 of this year, the 36-year-old ended the world title trilogy series by winning a unanimous decision in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event.

It’s unclear what’s next for Johnson. During the buildup to his last fight, the MMA legend teased his retirement announcement. Shortly after defeating Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed he hadn’t made an official decision.

If Johnson decides to defend his throne again, he could be matched up against Kairat Akhmetov, who is riding a six-fight win streak.