Henry Cejudo wants Michael Chandler to "consider retirement" after next fight, outlines one reason why 'Iron' couldn't become "best in the world"

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Michael Chandler's potential future following Chandler's UFC 314 loss. Cejudo asserted that the former Bellator champion should retire after one more fight, considering the amount of damage he has endured over the years.

'Iron' took on Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 314 and lost via TKO. The American had no response to Pimblett's devastating attacks.

Chandler's loss prompted reactions from many, including Cejudo, who claimed that the 38-year-old should consider retirement after another fight. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' stated that Chandler has faced top lightweight contenders and ended on the losing side, suffering a significant amount of damage.

''I’m 0-3 now, so I get it, Chandler. He probably has to get one more and just consider retirement. That’s a lot of beatings, man. I think Chandler could have been the best in the world. He’s too much of a crowd pleaser and that has really bit him in the a*s.''

Cejudo went on to mention Chandler's next possible opponent, who might be a lower-ranked fighter:

''Mike Perry was a crowd pleaser, too. There’s only a certain time before the UFC just says, ‘Hey man, thank you for pleasing us, but we got to move on.’ I feel like Chandler, they’re probably going to, at this point, maybe the UFC might give him a younger guy, and that’s typically what happens in this game.”

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (8:07):

Dustin Poirier reacts to Michael Chandler's loss

Dustin Poirier was a desk analyst at UFC 314. In the post-fight show, Poirier discussed former rival Michael Chandler's performance. According to 'The Diamond,' despite Chandler's early success, he was unable to maintain his pace and got tired in the second round.

''After the first round, he had some success with the takedown, with the wrist ride, just riding him out in that first round. He won that first round and just didn’t look like himself in the second."

Poirier added:

"Didn’t look sturdy on his feet. Looked like he was slowing down, which we don’t see him ever slow down in the second round. He’s in phenomenal shape, looks great but these years catch up to you.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments about Michael Chandler below (8:03):

