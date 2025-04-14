Michael Chandler "is washed" says ex-UFC star, pointing out telltale signs

A former UFC star recently shared his honest feelings on Michael Chandler's career and believes there is a noticeable decline. He highlighted areas in which 'Iron' used to excell at and what he is no longer capable of doing.
Chandler suffered his latest defeat in dominant fashion as Paddy Pimblett finished him with vicious ground-and-pound en route to a third-round TKO at UFC 314 last Saturday. The loss will certainly have repercussions as 'Iron' will likely lose his ranking to Pimblett, who entered the bout as the No.12-ranked lightweight.
During the latest episode of his WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson shared his brutally honest opinion of what he saw out of Chandler's performance. Thomson, who has had a personal gripe with the former Bellator champion, mentioned that he believes Chandler's best days are long behind him and doesn't believe he is motivated anymore:
"[Chandler's] got one foot out the door. This is not bagging on him in terms of I don't like him. This is the reality is he is done, he is washed, he's literally made so much money he's got one foot out the door. And everything I said, we saw tonight. I saw that in the Charles Oliveira fight and I pointed that out. I was very clear."
Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (11:40):
Josh Thomson urges Michael Chandle to retire
Josh Thomson also compared Michael Chandler's current situation to his own experience when his UFC tenure was coming to an end.
During the aforementioned episode, Thomson recalled his bout against Tony Ferguson, who was a young surging contender, and mentioned that he noticed Chandler experiencing the same emotions during his bout against Paddy Pimblett:
"I've had these same conversations with some of my closest friends at AKA, it's time to retire... Ride off into the sunset... I thought it was a tough fight [against Pimblett]. [Chandler's] where I'm at when I fought Tony and now he's in that position against someone like Paddy. Paddy's on his rise and Paddy looked good tonight."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview following his win over Michael Chandler below: