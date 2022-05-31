"Be careful with what you guys say" - Henry Cejudo warns Dominick Cruz and 'Chito' Vera for suggesting he might be on PEDs

Henry Cejudo recently responded to accusations from Dominick Cruz and Marlon 'Chito' Vera that he's using performance-enhancing drugs.

This comes after Cruz claimed he's suspicious that Cejudo has been taking banned substances during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour. Vera, meanwhile, made the same allegations during his interview with The Schmo.

Cejudo made it clear that he wasn't offended by the accusations. However, he warned both Cruz and Vera that they have to be careful with what they're saying. During a recent episode of the Triple C & Schmo show, Cejudo said:

"It's funny to me. I don't even get offended by this. It's funny to me. ... Come on, man! I've been tested by USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] for the last... since I was a 17-year-old kid. I'm almost 20 years in the d*mn business, man. Like, you know what I'm saying? That's stupid. Dominick 'Snooze', this is how Floyd Mayweather sued Manny Pacquiao for defamation of character. So you and that ugly a** 'Chito' Vera [should] be careful with what you guys say."

Check out Henry Cejudo's response to Dominick Cruz below:

Henry Cejudo says he's "flattered" by accusations from Dominick Cruz and 'Chito' Vera

While many would be offended by being accused of doping, Henry Cejudo claimed there took allegations against him as a compliment. On top of that, the former two-division champ added that he's flattered that current fighters are still talking about him, despite being retired for over two years.

Cejudo took to Twitter to put his one-time opponent on blast. He wrote:

"I'm honestly flattered these bantamweights can't keep my name out of their damn mouths! Get back in line Dominick Snooze-- been there, done that. Time is running out, the champ will be back soon."

Check out the tweet below:

New episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show! I'm honestly flattered these bantamweights can't keep my name out of their damn mouths! Get back in line Dominick Snooze-- been there, done that.Time is running out, the champ will be back soonNew episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show! youtu.be/g50cLutpZB4 I'm honestly flattered these bantamweights can't keep my name out of their damn mouths! Get back in line Dominick Snooze-- been there, done that. Time is running out, the champ will be back soon ⏰New episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show! youtu.be/g50cLutpZB4 https://t.co/XCatUvkjui

The last time Cejudo fought was in May 2020 in a title defense against former bantamweight champion Cruz. After defeating 'The Dominator' by technical knockout, 'Triple C' announced that he's calling time on his career.

However, Cejudo's plans to make a comeback was revealed when his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, disclosed that the former champion re-entered the USADA testing pool in April.

