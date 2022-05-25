"Maybe he tested positive" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera suggests Henry Cejudo retired to avoid a positive drug test

Marlon 'Chito' Vera didn't mince his words while speaking about Henry Cejudo recently. He believes Cejudo may have used performance-enhancing drugs in the past. Vera speculated that the former two-division champion may have retired following his successful title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to avoid a positive drug test.

NESN @NESN Henry Cejudo explained his decision to retire after his UFC 249 victory over Dominick Cruz. Henry Cejudo explained his decision to retire after his UFC 249 victory over Dominick Cruz. https://t.co/fzq7dvj9Af

The Ecuadorian fighter doesn't fully understand why Cejudo decided to step out of retirement after two years of inactivity.

He also thinks that the former Olympic gold medalist may be "broke" and wants to return to the octagon to make some money. During a recent conversation with 'The Schmo', Vera stated:

"It's weird he retires and now wants to come back. Maybe he tested positive and they told him it is positive so he retired and now he's coming back. The little [expletive] is probably putting something inside maybe, who knows... Maybe he's broke, maybe he want to get that [money] again. This fighting thing is all good when you're fighting [but] the moment you stop fighting, if you don't have something figured out, you're gonna be f****d, so most of these fools win a fight and they want to spend the whole money."

Watch the interview below:

Marlon 'Chito' Vera explains why T.J. Dillashaw deserves to fight for the title ahead of Henry Cejudo

Marlon 'Chito' Vera believes T.J. Dillashaw deserves to fight Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title ahead of Henry Cejudo. The 29-year-old explained that Dillashaw has fought inside the octagon recently and proved his mettle against a top contender like Cory Sandhagen. Meanwhile, Cejudo has remained inactive for the past two years. Vera said:

"I guess T.J. is the next one because he's coming off a win, you know. Cejudo's been out for a couple years eating some too much candy I guess. You got to give the fight to the guy that is fighting, you know, the guy that is working."

Having said that, 'Chito' admits that Cejudo could get the title shot because he's beaten Dillashaw in the past. He feels 'Triple C' might use that as leverage to skip the line and fight for the belt next. Vera himself is expected to take on former champ Petr Yan next.

