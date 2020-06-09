Henry Cejudo will step out of retirement for opportunity to make history against "overgrown midget" Alexander Volkanovski

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is presently enjoying his life outside of professional MMA

Cejudo will cut his retirement short for the opportunity to fight the featherweight champ Volkanovski for an unprecedented third belt

Henry Cejudo

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is presently enjoying his life outside of professional MMA and would be more than happy to stay retired unless he's offered the chance to fight reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the latter's title.

"The Triple C" is one of the very few athletes in UFC history who have defended both the bantamweight and flyweight titles successfully, Cejudo's last appearance inside the Octagon was against bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. Cejudo won the fight via TKO and took fans watching around the globe by a surprise during the post-fight interview by announcing his retirement.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Cejudo admitted that though he has no qualms about retiring while on top, he would cut his retirement short for the opportunity to fight the featherweight champ Volkanovski for an unprecedented third belt.

Cejudo will become the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in three divisions if he manages to beat Volkanovski in a potential fight. "Triple C" also teased a foray into the world of boxing in an exhibition bout against Ryan Garcia. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. That’s against other than Ryan Garcia, that would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee. He’s already halfway there.”

Cejudo went on to state that the idea of becoming the first person to hold titles in three different weight classes is hugely appealing to him and he could cut his retirement short in the quest for making history.

“I want a third title because I want to be different. There’s a lot of champ-champs. Obviously, there’s only one ‘Triple C.’ There’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champion of the world but it’s just to cement it and go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.”