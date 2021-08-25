"Henry and the drug addict podcast can both spit in the wind" - Chael Sonnen trades barbs with Henry Cejudo on Twitter, throws shade at Mike Tyson

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen took some shots at Henry Cejudo on Twitter.

When Chael Sonnen was asked by a fan on Twitter about him being on Mike Tyson's podcast 'Hotboxin' with Henry Cejudo, the 44-year-old responded with animosity, saying:

"Henry and the drug addict podcast can both spit in the wind."

The feud started when 'The Bad Guy' replied to a tweet about Henry Cejudo giving props to fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. Sonnen traded a few words and called 'Triple C' a traitor while bringing up the former double champ's current podcast co-host, Mike Tyson, saying:

"Henry’s a traitor. Ask him what he thinks of Mike Tyson, his favorite topic."

This comes as a surprise as 'The Bad Guy' has never had any heated altercations with 'Triple C' in the past. Although Chal Sonnen has a history of deliberately talking trash to almost anyone from the MMA community, the shots fired at Cejudo for praising Steveson, who will potentially fight in the UFC, seems unlike 'The American Gangster.'

Enraged by Sonnen's tweet, Henry Cejudo responded by saying:

"Bend the knee uncle Chael! Don’t be mad because you ain’t my favorite uncle more. I’m using you like [Bellator] and the UFC you hoe! #bendtheknee"

As seen from the reply above, Henry Cejudo's feelings towards his co-host, Mike Tyson, are evident. 'Triple C' has often praised Mike Tyson for his life's journey and willingness to battle through his struggles.

Mike Tyson's podcast, co-hosted by Cejudo, has acclaimed praise over the years. 'Iron Mike' is also looking to step up with his other ventures, like his own CBD and Cannabis brand - Tyson Ranch.

Henry Cejudo and Mike Tyson recently welcomed Khabib Nurmagomedov to the podcast

Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson recently saw the biggest guest in its history. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made an appearance on the show.

'The Eagle' spoke about his career and personal life amid other topics. He was also seen to be in awe of Mike Tyson while being grateful to be speaking with one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

Henry Cejudo thanked Khabib on Twitter after the podcast, saying:

"Even though we always compare [our] stats to each other, you are the most dominant and humble UFC champion in history @khabib_nurmagomedov. Watch the baddest podcast up to date with the [Eagle] only on @hotboxinpodcast"

Watch the full podcast below:

