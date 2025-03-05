“Her hooks are very powerful” - Phetjeeja admits she cannot let her guard down against heavy-handed challenger Kana

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand admits she may have her hands full against upcoming opponent, Japanese kickboxing veteran 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto.

The two trade leather later this month for the coveted gold, and the 23-year-old Thai phenom believes she needs to exercise caution in this matchup.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about Kana's strengths and what makes the Japanese star such a dangerous opponent.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative said:

"Kana’s strengths – she has good punches, her hooks are very powerful, and when she fights in close, she has good body shots."

It's a fantastic matchup that promises absolute fireworks, as 'The Queen' meets 'Krusher Queen' in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Phetjeeja is riding a six-bout winning streak in ONE Championship and has remained unbeaten in the promotion with impressive victories over Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd.

Meanwhile, Kana is 1-1 in ONE Championship but is a former K-1 flyweight world champion.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see these two women in action.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto battle for kickboxing supremacy at ONE 172 in Japan

Thai star 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will defend her ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title against Japan's 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto later this month.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

