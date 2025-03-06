"Her husband is the cameraman" - Dan Hooker accuses Arman Tsarukyan of "creeping on" Nina-Marie Daniele in front of her partner before UFC 312

Dan Hooker has accused fellow lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan of inappropriate behavior towards Nina-Marie Daniele, claiming he was "creeping on" her despite her husband's presence as the cameraman. The remarks exacerbate the ongoing feud between the two fighters, who have been exchanging verbal jabs

Ad

Hooker was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, but a fractured hand forced him to withdraw. Rafael Fiziev will now be Gaethje's opponent.

Following Hooker's injury, Tsarukyan mocked him, saying, "karma doesn't miss," referring to Hooker previously questioning the legitimacy of Tsarukyan's injury, which caused him to withdraw from UFC 311.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'The Hangman' took note of the Armenian fighter's multiple interviews with Daniele, claiming his actions were inappropriate given her husband's presence:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He does an interview with Nina Drama where he’s actually creeping on her… Like a lot of people know that her husband is the cameraman as well, which makes it even more creepy. Like you think just because your dad is rich, this woman is going to cheat on her husband in front of you?"

Ad

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Robert Whittaker reacts to the cancelation of Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker fight

The highly anticipated lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker was scrapped after Hooker withdrew due to a hand injury. While many fans were disappointed, UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker admitted he was relieved the fight didn’t happen.

Gaethje was set to return in the co-main event of UFC 313 after suffering a last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. Given both fighters' aggressive styles, the matchup was expected to be a brutal war.

Ad

Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker explained his mixed emotions about the fight’s cancelation:

“I have such mixed feelings. With Hooker out, I am happy ultimately, though, because let's face it—Gaethje vs. Hooker, one of those two dudes was going to die. And I'm a big fan of both guys, right? But one of them wasn’t leaving the octagon. Neither of them were. It would have been amazing, like the best fight of the year, easily. But I'm a big fan of Hooker, and I'm a big fan of Gaethje, and I didn’t want to see one of my favorite dudes die.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.