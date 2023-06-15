"Her leaving is gonna create a massive power vacuum" - Robert Whittaker predicts a 'bloodbath' in women's UFC post Amanda Nunes' retirement

Robert Whittaker recently opened up about Amanda Nunes' retirement from MMA, and what it means for the female fighters in the UFC.

During his appearance on episode #14 of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker shared his thoughts on Nunes as a competitor and what made her stand out compared to other female fighters in the promotion. He mentioned that the former two-division UFC champion had an excellent combination of being physically gifted and skilled:

"It was the fact that she was physically gifted, so she was stronger, you could see she was a thicker girl, you could see that her body is built for performance, she has that real athletic body. And then you add the fact that she has great striking, great chin, she has great wrestling, she has great Jiu Jitsu." [4:58 - 5:17]

The former middleweight champion also brought up that he is interested to see what transpires in the divsion now that 'Lioness' is no longer competing. He mentioned that it's going to further motivate the other top contenders to become champion, saying:

"Her leaving the sport is gonna leave a massive power vaccum and I am very interested to see the blood bath that is going to ensue...All the contenders know this, there's going to be vacant belts and that could only excite and fuel all the other women athletes." [5:43 - 6:24]

It will be interesting to see whether Whittaker's prediction is correct and which fighters step up and takeover from Amanda Nunes now that she retired.

Check out the full video:

Robert Whittaker compliments Charles Oliveira on his impressive win over Beneil Dariush

Like many other fighters, Robert Whittaker took notice of Charles Oliveira's impressive performance at UFC 289.

During the affromentioned appearance, 'The Reaper' mentioned that he was impressed with the former lightweight champion, who earned a first-round TKO win over No.4 ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush. He complimented him by noting that 'Do Bronx' consistently improves with each fight even when coming off a loss, saying:

"Oliveira is so good at getting better. Every fight, he's just...goes back to the drawing board, gets better, comes back in with some new tools, with some sharp skillsets or a new headspace. So congratulations to him, I am excited to see him go up against Makhachev for the second time." [11:10 - 11:33]

