"Her power is unmatched" - Phetjeeja believes Stamp will be too much for Denice Zamboanga

Fans and fighters alike are setting their sights on the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 where Stamp Fairtex will have her first defense of the ONE atomweight MMA world championship against Denice Zamboanga.

The Fairtex Training Center product is riding an awesome wave of momentum with her posting four wins in her last four forays inside the Circle. And that has her fellow Thai star Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believing that it will remain around her waist.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, the atomweight kickboxing world champion explained why:

"I think it'd be a great match. Stamp is more superior when it comes to striking. She's another well-rounded fighter, and her power is unmatched."

Phetjeeja's thoughts certainly have logic as the three-sport queen has come a long way from being the striking-only monster that she was during her atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

To date, the Pattaya-based athlete has two submission victories and has developed her grappling skills to the point that she can tussle with the best of them with no worries that she will end up in an extremely precarious predicament.

Rising ONE Muay Thai star predicts a finish in favor of Stamp at ONE 167

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE 167 and with a massive home-field advantage for the defending queen Stamp Fairtex, Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali believes it will be a quick night inside the Circle for her.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali shared his thoughts:

"Hard for me to really point out a prediction, but I'd have to go with a Stamp finish, maybe in round two or three. Yeah, yeah, I see that happening."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.