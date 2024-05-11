"I see that happening" - Striking sensation Johan Ghazali predicts how the Stamp vs Denice Zamboanga title clash will end

17-year-old Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is excited for his upcoming fight in ONE Championship early next month, one because he's going up against one of the most dangerous opponents he's ever faced. But also because the entire card is absolutely stacked and he can't wait to witness the main event.

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will defend her gold against former training partner and no.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga in the main event at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about the ONE 167 main event battle and shared his thoughts, as well as a prediction.

The Malaysian rising star stated:

"Hard for me to really point out a prediction, but I'd have to go with a Stamp finish, maybe in round two or three. Yeah, yeah, I see that happening."

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video is shaping up to be one of the biggest ONE Championship events of the year. With a stacked card from top to bottom, the world's greatest martial artists go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy.

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali to electrify ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video with showdown against Vietnam's Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

17-year-old Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has a chance to set the stage and precedent for an exciting top card at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video when he steps into the Circle to face dangerous Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat of Vietnam.

Ghazali is unbeaten in ONE Championship, with five straight victories, four of which have come by knockout. He finished Mexican champion Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds in his last fight.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is 2-1 in the promotion, with a loss to Denis Puric last year.