"Stamp all the way" - Johan Ghazali expects three-sport queen to topple Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

Malaysian-American Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali does not see ONE 167 ending any other way than another commanding win for Stamp Fairtex.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate gets back into the circle to defend her ONE atomweight MMA world title against close pal Denice Zamboanga in the night's main event, which takes place inside the Impact Arena on June 7.

She enters this world title fixture on the back of her most impressive run of victories in the sport, having scored back-to-back finishes against Alyse Anderson and Ham Seo Hee.

Given the form she is in, Johan Ghazali expects her to be at her usual best, as he told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"It's going to be Stamp, Stamp all the way, dude. I think she's coming into this fight in her best form, and she's really looking ready to get another win in the fight."

Stamp claimed the vacant divisional strap against top-ranked challenger Ham in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year. This scheduled five-round scrap will mark her first world title defense.

On Zamboanga's end, the No.2-ranked athlete booked her shot at 26 pounds of gold with decision wins over Julie Mezabarba and Lin Heqin.

Johan Ghazali faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on the same card

As for the 17-year-old phenom from Malaysia, he steps onto the global stage for his sixth fight under the ONE banner at ONE 167.

That evening, the ONE Friday Fights star goes up against 'No.1' Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Johan Ghazali will be in search of his fifth highlight-reel win to extend his unbeaten streak in the promotion, while Nguyen aims to halt the teen phenom's remarkable progress and return to winning ways after falling to Denis Puric by knockout in December last year.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.