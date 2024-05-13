"Her punches and knees are dangerous" - Phetjeeja stacks praise on 'unique' Smilla Sundell after ONE Fight Night 22 triumph

There is an argument to be made that Smilla Sundell is already one of the best female Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship and she proved why at ONE Fight Night 22 last May 3.

Unlike her first four fights under the world's largest martial arts promotion, 'The Hurricane' found herself on the wrong end of some high-octane offense from Natalia Diachkova in the hopes of becoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champ.

Despite being battered and bruised, the 19-year-old phenom pulled off a wondrous comeback to put away 'Karelian Lynx' via TKO in the dying seconds of round two.

That performance not only had the fans sending flowers her way but also her fellow ONE athletes, particularly Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom - the reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Queen' said the following:

"Smilla has such a unique strength. She has the spirit and a heart of a fighter. Her punches and knees are dangerous."

Smilla Sundell reveals what her immediate plans are

While the Swedish star was stripped of her strawweight Muay Thai world title after weighing 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound limit, Sundell plans to keep her eyes on the world title picture - albeit in a different sport.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in a post-event interview, Sundell shared that she will be eying the soon-to-be-inaugurated strawweight kickboxing world title closely:

"Yeah, yeah. But that will be late in the future. I want to try a mixed-rules fight maybe, but I also want the kickboxing belt. So when Jackie [Buntan] and Anissa [Meksen] have fought for that one, I'd be going for that."

In case you want to rewatch Smilla Sundell's amazing victory or any of the great fights from ONE Fight Night 22, check out the replay via Amazon Prime in the United States and Canada.