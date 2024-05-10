"Here we go with the friend stuff again" - Fans react after Michel Pereira claims he has not agreed to a fight with Roman Dolidze

Fans recently reacted after Michel Pereira revealed that he had not agreed to fight Roman Dolidze. The bout was made official for UFC Louisville on June 8, but it appears as though it won't materialize after all.

The Brazilian is coming off a first-round submission win over Ihor Potieria at UFC 301 this past Saturday, which earned him his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. It looked like he would be making a quick turnaround; however, Pereira told Ag. Fight that he didn't accept the contest with Dolidze because they are teammates and friends.

Fans were disappointed when finding out that the Brazilian wouldn't be fighting Dolidze and for his reasoning. They wrote:

"Here we go with the friend stuff again. BTW, Gaethje fought 'Cowboy' too and they are really good friends, so is Justin and Poirier."

"Interesting how often fights get announced before they sign lmao"

"I wonder why only some fighters are willing to fight friends/teammates/partners"

Check out the fan reaction comments regarding Pereira's revelation below:

Fans reaction to Pereira revealing he didn't agree to fight Dolidze [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

Michel Pereira was surprised that Roman Dolidze agreed to fight him

Michel Pereira was taken by surprise after finding out Roman Dolidze accepted a fight against him at UFC Louisville.

The Brazilian noted that he and Dolidze are friends and that he would be forced to make changes to his training camp. While speaking to Ag. Fight, Pereira mentioned that he never agreed to the fight and noted that he doesn't believe it is the right time to book that fight. He said:

"He [Dolidze] accepted and I didn't. For me, now is not the time to fight him. Got it? If he accepted, that's his problem. I was even surprised when he accepted. I didn't accept this fight...If it was someone else, I'd take it but as it is with him, now is not the time for me to fight him yet...Since we train at the same gym, I'd have to look for another gym to train at."

Check out Michel Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet