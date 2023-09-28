Here's why Jake Paul has second thoughts about attending Logan Paul's next fight

Jake Paul is coming off a hard-fought win over Nate Diaz in a boxing match back on August 5th. The bout, which was billed as Ready 4 War, coincided with the date for the 2023 installment of SummerSlam, which featured a wrestling match between Jake Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, and Ricochet.

Despite his WWE commitments, the older Paul brother quickly boarded a private jet after winning his match to attend his younger brother's fight with Nate Diaz. However, Logan revealed on The MMA Hour, that Jake is experiencing doubts about attending his brother's fight with Dillon Danis.

Expand Tweet

According to Logan Paul himself, his younger brother feels that the environment might be too hostile for him to be present, given that KSI, who has a longstanding feud with 'The Problem Child,' will be present, along with his fanbase.

Check out Logan Paul's exact words below, as he answered Ariel Helwani's question about his brother's attendance on October 14:

"Yeah, we're working on it. He's worried about the environment. He thinks it'll be kind of hostile. But yeah, I think he'll be there."

Furthermore, Tommy Fury and his camp will be there as well, as he faces KSI. Fury himself has a feud with the younger Paul brother and was the first fighter to beat him in a boxing ring under professional rules.

Besides KSI and Tommy Fury, Dillon Danis also has a deeply personal feud with 'The Problem Child', with Paul having brought up the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace's ex-girlfriend several times.

What is Jake Paul's professional boxing record?

While Jake Paul has taken part in 9 boxing matches, one of those bouts were under exhibition rules. That was his first-ever boxing match, which was against KSI's younger brother Deji Olatunji, who 'The Problem Child' TKO'd after five rounds in a six-round contest.

Expand Tweet

His professional boxing record is currently at 8 fights, of which he has won seven, losing just one bout to Tommy Fury. The lion's share of his wins have come against aging ex-UFC fighters like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren.