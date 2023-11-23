Here's how Theo Von is spending Thanksgiving this year (with UFC star Dustin Poirier)

Dustin Poirier has developed a good friendship with Theo Von over the years, as both are from Louisiana. The No.3-ranked lightweight recently revealed that the stand-up comedian will once again be spending Thanksgiving at his house after having done so last year.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' stated:

"I got all kind of meats in my refrigerator right now. Theo Von is here. He helped out with The Good Fight today. We're going to hang out and cook, start prepping tonight. Get everything in the oven probably late tonight. I got a turducken. Might put that in the smoker for nine hours or so... I think the duck goes in the chicken, the chicken goes in the turkey... PETA's worst nightmare."

Poirier added:

"He just left. He went to grab a coffee. Yeah, he's here, he's staying at the house. He came last Thanksgiving as well. He's actually doing a show Friday night or Saturday in New Orleans. We're going to drive up and go to his show... He's my actual friend. He's a good dude, man."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on spending Thanksgiving with Theo Von below:

Poirier and Von will have a seemingly busy weekend. The pair, along with 'The Diamond's 'The Good Fight Foundation' handed out meals on Wednesday. After eating together on Thanksgiving, Von will have shows on both Friday and Sunday in New Orleans.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on accepting short notice bout at UFC 294

Dustin Poirier nearly had the opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 after Charles Oliveira pulled out of the bout due to injury. While Alexander Volkanovski ultimately got the title opportunity, 'The Diamond' did accept the bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, he discussed his call with the promotion, stating:

"When they called me, they told me to give them 24 hours. They asked me what's my weight, would I accept the fight, kind of wouldn't give me a whole lot of info. I accepted, waited 24 hours then I started hitting up Hunter [Campbell], hitting up my management like, 'hey, I haven't heard anything dude, it's been 24 hours, what's going on?' So, I guess they told me they would have an answer for me in 24 hours because I guess they offered it to Volkanovski and they were waiting on his confirmation."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on UFC 294 below:

Poirier revealed that he found out he wouldn't be fighting when the promotion publicly announced that Volkanovski would step in. He has expressed an interest in making his return to the octagon at UFC 300, however, it is unclear who he would face.