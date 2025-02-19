"Here we are, brand new season" - Joshua Pacio ready to put thorny 2024 in the past in Jarred Brooks trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar

Setbacks are part and parcel of every road to greatness. ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Joshua Pacio, discovered just that last year.

While the Filipino fighter did reclaim the division's 26 pounds of gold at ONE 166: Qatar, a couple of setbacks before and after that fight kept him out of training for an extended time.

Leading up to his rematch against Brooks inside the Lusail Sports Arena in March 2024, a pre-fight MRI revealed a tear in 'The Passion's knee.

Though that injury didn't prevent him from returning to action, it came knocking at his door shortly after he got his hand raised in Qatar – one that effectively ruled him out for the rest of 2024.

As he preps to run it back against Jarred Brooks, who claimed the interim crown during his absence, at ONE 171: Qatar, Joshua Pacio told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin that he sees a silver lining from his tough 2024.

Despite having limited game time, the divisional king says there were plenty of lessons that he learned from his spell on the sidelines that have got him charged up for his trilogy against Brooks inside the iconic venue in the Al Ahli Sports Village:

"Tough year for me, yeah. But, you know, God's purpose. Everything has a purpose, and I think I learned a lot from that. Not just from the fight but for the full, throughout the year. He's been guiding me. I don't look back on the past. I look forward. Here we are, brand new season."

Watch the full interview here:

Jarred Brooks vows to put Joshua Pacio to sleep in rubber match

In the opposite corner, Jarred Brooks is confident that he will leave ONE 171: Qatar as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion inside the distance.

'The Monkey God' shared his bold prediction during the event's official press conference, saying:

"I promise you, Joshua and I, we are more than willing and prepared, and I am going to go out and I'm going to finish him on Thursday, whether you like it, or you don't. I'm gonna go out and I'm gonna finish him."

Joshua Pacio and Brooks' third meeting inside the Circle will wrap up the promotion's hotly anticipated return to Qatar. The entire spectacle will be available at watch.onefc.com this Thursday, Feb. 20.

