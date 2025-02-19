  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Here we are, brand new season" - Joshua Pacio ready to put thorny 2024 in the past in Jarred Brooks trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar

"Here we are, brand new season" - Joshua Pacio ready to put thorny 2024 in the past in Jarred Brooks trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar

By James De Rozario
Modified Feb 19, 2025 09:33 GMT
(From left) Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks.
(From left) Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks.

Setbacks are part and parcel of every road to greatness. ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Joshua Pacio, discovered just that last year.

Ad

While the Filipino fighter did reclaim the division's 26 pounds of gold at ONE 166: Qatar, a couple of setbacks before and after that fight kept him out of training for an extended time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leading up to his rematch against Brooks inside the Lusail Sports Arena in March 2024, a pre-fight MRI revealed a tear in 'The Passion's knee.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Though that injury didn't prevent him from returning to action, it came knocking at his door shortly after he got his hand raised in Qatar – one that effectively ruled him out for the rest of 2024.

As he preps to run it back against Jarred Brooks, who claimed the interim crown during his absence, at ONE 171: Qatar, Joshua Pacio told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin that he sees a silver lining from his tough 2024.

Ad

Despite having limited game time, the divisional king says there were plenty of lessons that he learned from his spell on the sidelines that have got him charged up for his trilogy against Brooks inside the iconic venue in the Al Ahli Sports Village:

"Tough year for me, yeah. But, you know, God's purpose. Everything has a purpose, and I think I learned a lot from that. Not just from the fight but for the full, throughout the year. He's been guiding me. I don't look back on the past. I look forward. Here we are, brand new season."
Ad

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Jarred Brooks vows to put Joshua Pacio to sleep in rubber match

In the opposite corner, Jarred Brooks is confident that he will leave ONE 171: Qatar as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion inside the distance.

'The Monkey God' shared his bold prediction during the event's official press conference, saying:

"I promise you, Joshua and I, we are more than willing and prepared, and I am going to go out and I'm going to finish him on Thursday, whether you like it, or you don't. I'm gonna go out and I'm gonna finish him."

Joshua Pacio and Brooks' third meeting inside the Circle will wrap up the promotion's hotly anticipated return to Qatar. The entire spectacle will be available at watch.onefc.com this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी