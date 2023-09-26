‘Hesitant’ Xiong Jing Nan initially didn’t want to fight her friend ‘Wondergirl’: “We know each other”

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan shared that at first she was hesitant to take the fight against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak scheduled for this week. But the true warrior that she is, she eventually accepted.

The two top female fighters collide at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a special rules striking match.

It will be Xiong Jing Nan’s first event since September of last year, where she successfully defended the ONE strawweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Speaking to MMA Mania, Xiong Jing Nan, 35, shared that initially, she had reservations about going up against ‘Wondergirl,’ who she considers a friend. But she also recognized that fighters fight, and their showdown is an exciting matchup that fans deserved to see.

‘The Panda’ said:

“Actually, Wondergirl and me are friends. We know each other and follow each other on social media. When the first time I heard that I was going to fight her, I was a little bit hesitant. But everyone knows I won’t refuse matches, so I accepted that.”

Watch the interview below:

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves. Kicks, knees, and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

Xiong Jing Nan is expecting a different kind of challenge in the special rules striking contest, which is why she has been hard at work in training in shoring up her striking game, particularly boxing, with her team.

‘Wondergirl,’ meanwhile, is gunning for a bounce-back victory after being sent to a unanimous decision defeat by Australian Lisa Kyriacou in an MMA match back in July.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.