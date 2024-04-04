“High class fight” - Fans equally split on super fight between rivals Superbon and Marat Grigorian for ONE Friday Fights 58

We are just hours away from one of the most anticipated rematches in ONE history as Superbon Superbon Training Camp returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian.

On Friday, April 5, Grigorian and Superbon will run back their instant classic at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, the Thai superstar came out on top via a decisive unanimous decision. This time, Grigorian will look to settle the score as the two warriors battle it out to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

"It’s about to go DOWN. Will Superbon or Marat Grigorian be crowned the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion this week at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

With fight night right around the corner, ONE Championship fans are seemingly split with many of them believing Marat Grigorian will break through while others suggest that Superbon will go two-up on his opposition.

"High class fight."

"Superbonnnnn. He's gonna get knocked out again."

"@superbon_banchamek is back."

"One & only Marat Grigorian."

"Marat destroys him."

"I wanna see an upset but Superbon via decision."

"Superbon is focused & hungry. I see him edging out this. #AndNew"

"Let's go Superbon"

"I think Marat will change his strategy a bit to not get caught with Superbon's push kick. Interesting to see the clash of style. Can't wait."

Marat Grigorian previews upcoming fight

Going into his latest opportunity at 26 pounds of ONE gold, Marat Grigorian is intent on getting his hand raised — whether it be by KO, TKO, or decision.

"The only thing on my mind is to beat him," Grigorian told ONE Championship. "Finish or not, it doesn't matter how it will end. I just want to win."

After a brief stint in the art of eight limbs, going five rounds with featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon returns to kickboxing where he hopes to wrap ONE gold around his waist once again, setting the stage for a long-awaited rematch with the division's current king, Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

