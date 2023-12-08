“High-level of striking” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut on what fans can expect in every ONE Championship event

If there’s one thing Jo Nattawut knows, it’s that ONE Championship has the greatest strikers in the world.

On Friday night, Muay Thai practitioners from all over the world will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to put their skills on display. One of those fighters, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut will be looking to bounce after suffering back-to-back losses against reigning ONE world champions Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai.

ONE Fight Night 17 will see Nattawut square off with newcomer Luke Lessei, a small-town fighter with big aspirations.

Speaking with Combat Press ahead of fight night, Nattawut spoke about the elite-level striking on display when ONE Championship fighters take center stage in the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“High-level striking,” Nattawut said. “It’s everything. Just a high-level of striking, world-class striking that people will see in the ONE Championship show.”

Jo Nattawut looks to spoil Luke Lessei’s big debut

Looking to make his mark at Jo Nattawut’s expense at ONE Fight Night 17 will be Luke Lessei, a debutant who has spent the last 20 years of his life working toward this moment. Training in his father’s gym in Dubuque, Iowa, since the age of four, Lessei established himself as one of the United States’ top prospects, winning the massive Thai Boxing Association tournament an astonishing 13 times.

After amassing an impressive resume as an amateur, Lessei turned pro in 2020 and will now have the opportunity of a lifetime when he competes on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Will Lessei rise to the occasion and make a big first impression, or will the veteran savvy of Jo Nattawut prove to be too much for the young gun?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.