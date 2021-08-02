Hilarious memes on the internet from UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland and Bellator 263

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has his way of making headlines, often through his words but also through his actions inside the octagon.

Putting on a clinical performance against perennial contender Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 this past weekend, the 30-year-old put the 185-pound division on notice.

At the end of the fifth round, Joe Martinez read the judges' scorecard that had Strickland winning via a unanimous decision (50–44, 50–45, 49–46). With five consecutive wins under his belt, the California native will most likely cruise into the division's top ten in the next rankings update.

On top of that, Bellator 263 saw A.J. McKee overpower Patricio Freire and become the new Bellator featherweight champion. It was Freire's first loss in well over four years.

UFC Vegas 33 and Bellator 263 provided the fans with a slew of entertaining contests, which were enough for the netizens to come up with some hilarious memes. Let's take a look at them.

Best memes from UFC Vegas 33 and Bellator 263

ThIs IsNt EvEn A gOoD fIgHt CaRd #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/HUhRHRuwrv — UFC (@ufc) August 1, 2021

Scott Coker seeing the UFC card is over and everyone is talking about this Bellator main event: #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/rTbL8UAxmF — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) August 1, 2021

Dana White after he catches his fighters telling the press they're struggling to live on their Ufc salaries. pic.twitter.com/CwVst4GzIg — WengerMMA (@WengerBall14) August 1, 2021

Watching Sean Strickland fight vs. Listening to Sean Strickland talk pic.twitter.com/x6GAUs5l7I — Stockton Kangaroo 🦘🥊🏝 (@StcktnKangaroo) August 1, 2021

scott coker watching the ufc card fall apart with cancelled fights: pic.twitter.com/gC6jjqfZHJ — Stanky (@stankymma) July 31, 2021

Gooden being escorted out of the Apex facility after committing a murder on live television. #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/dbAVpXN57r — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) August 1, 2021

Who were the biggest winners at UFC Vegas 33 and Bellator 263

Sean Strickland was undoubtedly the showstopper at UFC Vegas 33. Breezing past Uriah Hall, 'Tarzan' has made it clear that he is ready to take on anyone in the top half of the division.

Apart from Strickland, strawweight Cheyanne Buys also found herself in the limelight, which was well deserved. It took her just one minute to finish Gloria de Paula with a highlight-reel knockout. The win also earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Another recipient of an extra $50,000 was debuting featherweight Melsik Baghdasaryan, who defeated Collin Anglin in the second round.

The Fight of the Night accolade went to welterweights Jason Witt and Bryan Barberena. Witt won the clash via a majority decision (28–28, 29–27, 29–28).

Meanwhile at Bellator, A.J. McKee bagged himself $1 million for winning the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. With a win over Patricio Freire, the 26-year-old also extended his winning streak to 18 and maintained his unbeaten record.

After the fight, McKee said his "dream fight" would be against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Khasan Magomedsharipov and Goiti Yamauchi were some other fighters who made statements at Bellator 263.

Edited by Harvey Leonard