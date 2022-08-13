"Nobody is asking him to come back to MMA tho" - Hilarious reactions pour in after Dillon Danis claims he wants Andrew Tate in MMA return

Dillon Danis may not have been active inside the cage recently. However, the outspoken MMA fighter has managed to stay in the limelight largely due to his social media activity. Interestingly, the 2-0 fighter recently took to social media to challenge former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Tate has been in the news lately for his alleged misogynistic comments and portrayal of women in a negative light. He has drawn widespread flak on the internet for allegedly promoting sexist behavior among men.

Danis called out Tate on Twitter, claiming he would like to fight the former kickboxer upon his return to the cage. El Jefe also joked that if the two were to fight, he'd beat up Tate so badly he'd "turn into a feminist." He wrote:

"When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he's 1-0 and i'm 2-0.…. someone's 0 has to go! I'd beat him so bad he'd turn into a feminist."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he's 1-0 and

i'm 2-0.…. someone's 0 has to go! I'd beat him so bad he'd turn

into a feminist. When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he's 1-0 andi'm 2-0.…. someone's 0 has to go! I'd beat him so bad he'd turninto a feminist. https://t.co/eCz9TnqE3i

Dillon Danis' callout elicited hilarious reactions from fans as well as from UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney, who wrote:

"Nobody is asking him to come back to MMA."

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Danis' callout of Andrew Tate below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis calling out Andrew Tate. [Images via fullviolence on Instagram]

Dillon Danis has fighting words for Paddy Pimblett

Danis recently called out breakout UFC star Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett picked up a big second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt in front of his compatriots at the UFC London event on July 23. The Baddy is currently one of the most popular stars in the promotion, and Danis seemed to indicate he wants a piece of him next.

Following the fight, Danis took to Twitter to claim he was unimpressed with Pimblett's performance and claimed he'd finish the Englishman inside a minute in a potential clash.

He wrote:

"Paddy Is actually terrible I excepted more from him I’d finish in under a minute."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute. Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute.

While he has been calling out fighters regularly, Danis is yet to announce a timeline for his return to the cage. It will be interesting to see whom he fights next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt