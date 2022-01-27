Jarred Brooks sees opponent Hiroba Minowa as a younger version of himself

Jarred Brooks has been poking fun at Hiroba Minowa during fight week but clearly respects the 22-year-old's skillset.

The pair will face each other at ONE: Only the Brave on Friday with the winner most likely to get a strawweight title shot against Joshua Pacio.

Jarred Brooks has taken to his new home swimmingly following his submission victory against Lito Adiwang in his promotional debut. Having successfully completed his first task inside the circle, the American has been making waves on the mic as well.

In addition to calling out Pacio and trading barbs with Team Lakay, 'The Monkey God' recorded a diss track for Minowa and made various jokes about his opponent's age and appearance.

Despite the ribbing, the UFC veteran is complimentary about the Japanese fighter's overall game and sees similarities with his own:

“I think Hiroba is a very tough test for me, he has a lot of good qualities about him. A little bit Jarred Brooks-esque, he reminds me of a younger me. He has a lot of really good tests that have been put in front of him and he’s done well with those tests. I’m looking forward to, on Friday, seeing how he feels. And I want to be surprised, I don’t want to feel weakness, I want to feel like he’s strong, like I have a true test in front of me. So, Hiroba, I’m glad that I get to fight you,” said Brooks.

Hiroba Minowa was a champion in Shooto before arriving in ONE and he's never been finished. If Jarred Brooks can put him away, the American will surely solidify himself as a top contender in a heavily stacked division.

Jarred Brooks believes that Minowa 'has no gameplan'

Hiroba Minowa was asked if he saw any holes in his opponent's skills ahead of the bout. Interestingly, the 22-year-old suggested that his rival did not have any - but is still confident of finding one. In turn, Brooks believes that such a response indicates a lack of strategy heading into the clash.

"For him to say I have no weakness and that's going to try to find a weakness makes me feel like he has no gameplan for this fight," said the former Rizin man. "You need a really, really good game plan to beat me. So good luck with that. I'm looking forward to showing the world what I can do. Another portrait that I can paint," he added.

At 28 years old, Brooks is in the prime of his career. His only losses came in the UFC. One of those was against Jose Torres where he bizarrely knocked himself out with a slam. The other was a split decision against current champion Deiveson Figueiredo - a fight in which the stats favored Brooks.

If he can get past what will be a stiff test in Minowa - he may well give the champ his biggest challenge yet.

Edited by David Andrew