Hiroki Akimoto to make his first ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title defense at ONE 163 on November 18

Hiroki Akimoto will step back into the Circle this November to defend his crown against No.4-ranked bantamweight contender Petchtanong Petchfergus. The two fighters will meet in the ONE 163 main event.

After his world title win over Capitan Petchyindee at ONE’s 10th-year anniversary spectacular, ONE X, the Japanese star will make his first defense against the always dangerous Thai legend. Akimoto will enter the bout on a five-fight win streak, which was capped off by his aforementioned world title victory in March.

Meanwhile, former WBC Muay Thai world champion Petchtanong has only two fights under the ONE Championship banner but has a jaw-dropping 357 career victories in the world of kickboxing and Muay Thai. That alone is more than enough justification for Petchtanong’s world title opportunity at ONE 163.

Petchtanong is known to train alongside other elite strikers, including ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek. With devastating knees and solid striking, Petchtanong will be Akimoto’s toughest test inside the Circle thus far.

Hiroki Akimoto ready to defend his kickboxing crown against a tough Thai icon following win over Capitan Petchyindee

At ONE: X, Hiroki Akimoto defeated former world champion Capitan Petchyindee in a five-round war that delivered on the action. Right out of the gate, Akimoto pushed the pace and put pressure on his opponent, ramping up the intensity as each round passed.

Following the win, Hiroki Akimoto was complimentary of his ONE X opponent, saying in the post-fight interview:

"He was so strong. He was so tough. By the third round, I felt like, 'Can I go on?’ But now, here I am, I got the belt! I did a very tough training with my coach every day. Three times a week. We did a special training. In the end, it’s all the mental. Kept pushing forward. My coach told me every day that I will be a champion. This is the day and this is the fruit of my hard work and training. I believe in myself. I believe in my coach. I believe in my teammates.”

Akimoto is now gearing up for the first defense of his newly-won world title against another tough competitor in Petchtanong. With an array of weapons and cardio for days, the karate-style fighter will certainly be up to the task when he steps into the Circle at ONE 163.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far