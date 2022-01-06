“I’ll crush his confidence” - Hiroyuki Tetsuka is ready to stand and bang with Zebaztian Kadestam

The last time Hiroyuki Tetsuka stepped inside the ONE Circle, his fists were in full throttle against former ONE welterweight world title challenger Agilan Thani.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s game plan was to attack. Although he somewhat looked like he was going to be on the brink of defeat against the Malaysian fighter, the power in his fists, coupled with his iron chin, saw him earn his 10th career win.

His next opponent, former welterweight king Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam, is a far tougher prospect. However, he is sure he can repeat the highlight-reel performance against the hard-hitting Swede at ONE: Only the Brave on Friday, January 28.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka made his intentions known on his YouTube channel earlier today.

“I’m not going to run away from his striking. I have confidence in my striking more than his. I’ll crush him there. I’ll crush his confidence. I’m going to show the world what the ‘Japanese Beast’ is all about... I’ll win this and it’s on to the title. I’m getting closer.”

The ONE Championship fighter known as ‘Japanese Beast’ owns seven knockout wins on his professional slate. However, he understands Kadestam packs similar power to him in the striking department.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka respects his rival's stand-up arsenal, but the 31-year-old believes the Swede’s powerful fists will be no match for his style. In the same video, Tetsuka told the interviewer:

“He [has] strong finishing power. A killer instinct. He’s got finishing power, but I think he’s telegraphic. He has individual strengths, but I think it’s not very smooth when it comes together. If I don’t get caught up in his style, I think I have a shot. We’ll see which style is superior.”

Hiroyuki Tetsuka is confident of being the first man to defeat Murad Ramazanov

Though the Tochigi native believes a win against Kadestam will push him closer towards a shot at Kiamrian Abbasov’s golden strap, the Japanese sensation will be open to a rematch against undefeated welterweight slugger Murad Ramazanov.

The Russian dominated ‘Japanese Beast’ when they clashed at ONE: Inside the Matrix in November 2020. Hiroyuki Tetsuka feels he has since improved in his skillset and he is confident of being the first man to end the Russian fighter’s unbeaten resume.

Also Read Article Continues below

“I can beat Ramazanov now. I’ve improved. I’m always improving. This just means I have to win. I’ll beat him, [and] finish him.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard