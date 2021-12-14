“On such a high level, opponents do not have many weaknesses” - Murad Ramazanov breaks down fight against Zebaztian Kadestam

The undefeated Murad Ramazanov is ready to rumble against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at the pre-taped ONE: Winter Warriors II, which will be aired on December 17.

Ahead of their clash, the hulking Russian spoke with ONE Championship to break down his thoughts on ‘The Bandit’ and how he thinks the outcome will turn out.

“His strengths are in his Muay Thai base. But I am not worried about his or my strengths and weaknesses. I just need to do my job and come out as a winner.” He added, “On such a high level, opponents do not have many weaknesses. My main goal in this fight is to impose my game, my pace, and come out as a winner, that’s it.”

In Kadestam, Murad Ramazanov will face a very explosive striker who will most likely try to keep the fight on their feet. However, he is confident in his ability to impose his will if he decides to take his opponent to the ground.

“I can’t remember a fight in [the recent] past where I didn’t do a takedown. I just can’t remember. They were middleweight and heavyweight pro fighters of top organizations. I hope he is ready for that.”

Murad Ramazanov warns about the dangers of facing him

Murad Ramazanov is well aware of his strengths and understands that stepping into the cage is still a competition. As such, he makes an effort to ensure that he’s not in it for the sake of hurting people.

“My biggest strength is my wrestling. My favorite technique is the suplex. I used it in my previous fight. However, truly to say, sometimes I feel sorry for my opponents in this throw, as they can injure their neck, so I gently land them on the scapula instead of the neck. I am trying so my opponents [don’t] get any serious injuries.”

While Kadestam acknowledges his opponent’s strengths, he believes that he is the superior striker between them. But Murad Ramazanov begs to differ:

“I am ready for any type of fight, standing or on the ground, it doesn’t matter. I spar with world-class strikers and I am not worse than them. Sometimes, I can be even better. However, this is MMA and with smaller gloves, anything can happen. We will see everything during fight.”

While ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov is raining fire emojis on Reinier de Ridder’s IG because he’s hungry for a fight, the emergence of a worthy challenger in the Murad Ramazanov vs. Zebaztian Kadestam match may turn his attention back in the division for his next match.

Edited by Harvey Leonard