“His advice for me are the best ones” - Roman Kryklia thanks teammate Chingiz Allazov for getting him ready for Lyndon Knowles

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine wants to give credit to his close friend and teammate, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov for his latest victory.

Ad

Kryklia turned in a monstrous performance, stopping promotional newcomer and former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles in the first round of the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in his post-fight interview, Kryklia gave props to Allazov, who cornered him for the match.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The champ-champ said:

"I want to say thank you so much to my brother, Chingiz Allazov. His advice for me are the best ones after my coach."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Roman Kryklia apologizes to Lyndon Knowles for savage beatdown: "I gave him such damage"

Two-division, two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia was extra destructive last weekend when he absolutely destroyed promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event. As a result, he felt the need to apologize for the damage he caused.

The Knowlesy Academy product told ONE Championship:

Ad

"First, I want to say, respect to my opponent, Lyndon Knowles. He came in the ring with me, I want to thank him for this. And I’m sorry that I gave him such damage, but this is our sport. This is Muay Thai."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Roman Kryklia's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.