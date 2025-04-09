“His advice for me are the best ones” - Roman Kryklia thanks teammate Chingiz Allazov for getting him ready for Lyndon Knowles

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine wants to give credit to his close friend and teammate, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov for his latest victory.
Kryklia turned in a monstrous performance, stopping promotional newcomer and former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles in the first round of the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.
Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in his post-fight interview, Kryklia gave props to Allazov, who cornered him for the match.
The champ-champ said:
"I want to say thank you so much to my brother, Chingiz Allazov. His advice for me are the best ones after my coach."
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Roman Kryklia apologizes to Lyndon Knowles for savage beatdown: "I gave him such damage"
Two-division, two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia was extra destructive last weekend when he absolutely destroyed promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event. As a result, he felt the need to apologize for the damage he caused.
The Knowlesy Academy product told ONE Championship:
"First, I want to say, respect to my opponent, Lyndon Knowles. He came in the ring with me, I want to thank him for this. And I’m sorry that I gave him such damage, but this is our sport. This is Muay Thai."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Roman Kryklia's next fight.