“I wanted to be the king of the show” - Lyndon Knowles ready to realize lifelong dream in world title opportunity vs Roman Kryklia

ONE Championship newcomer and former WBC Muay Thai heavyweight champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is excited to make his highly anticipated debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 38-year-old dreams of being known as the best heavyweight on the planet, but in order to do that, he has to beat Roman Kryklia for the ONE world title this weekend.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin on YouTube in a recent interview, Knowles talked about his unique opportunity in ONE Championship.

'Knowlesy' said:

"You always want to be at the best, to be at the pinnacle in ONE Championship, certainly that. So I've been thinking about it for 20 years. Because when I started, that's what I wanted to be. I wanted to be the king of the show, and now it's my time to show it."

Needless to say, Knowles is excited to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the very first time. If he can defeat Kryklia, it will be a massive feather in his cap, and proof that he is truly the best in the world.

Lyndon Knowles to battle Roman Kryklia for heavyweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

ONE Championship debutant Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is set to face Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

The two trade strikes in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 30 as it happens.

