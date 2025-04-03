“The level is raised” - Lyndon Knowles says training with Khalil Rountree has been an absolute game-changer

Lyndon Knowles has brought out some big names in preparation for the biggest fight of his career. 'Knowlesy' has been sharpening his skills with former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., and he says he got some good work in.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Knowles commented on training with Rountree Jr. ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

He said:

"It's unbelievable. Like, for me, obviously, back home training is unbelievable as well. But the level is raised a little bit higher because of how good Rountree is. If I'm honest, I haven't been that worried about sparring with him. I know how good he is and I'm used to always sparring lighter people and it's been a good camp for me."

Knowles is set to make his first appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, and he is confident he can get the job done against his toughest opponent yet.

Lyndon Knowles makes ONE debut against double champ Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles is set to challenge double champ Roman Kryklia for ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

