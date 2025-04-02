“I’m learning loads from him” - Lyndon Knowles shares what he picked up from UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is ready to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend. And to make sure he impresses in his first fight in the world's largest martial arts organization, the 38-year-old veteran has trained with some of the best fighters in the world.

Ad

One notable addition to his training camp has been former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree, who helped sharpen Knowles' striking tools ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Knowles talked about working with Rountree.

The Knowlesy Academy product said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’ve already picked up loads from him. Like the way he trained, he took me to his strength and conditioning no Monday, the way he recovered, and everything, it’s totally different. I’m still a little bit old school Thai boxing ways - double sessions, hard, hard, hard, and just being around him there especially because he’s a little bit younger than me, but I can see already he’s planning for the long game. He wants to go on for a few more years, so his recovery is really well and I’m learning loads from him."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Needless to say, Knowles is looking to make a statement in ONE Championship this weekend with the biggest win of his career.

Lyndon Knowles challenges Roman Kryklia for heavyweight gold at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles is set to challenge double-champ Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne.

Ad

The two go to war for the gold at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.