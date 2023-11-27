"His arrogance will be his weakness" - UFC legend Diego Sanchez compares Ian Garry's career trajectory with Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight sensation Ian Garry was compared to Conor McGregor by former UFC legend Diego Sanchez, but not in a positive light.

In a past interview with The Schmo, Ian Garry spoke of a potential fight against perennial welterweight challenger Colby Covington down the line. He expressed his confidence in securing a win against him.

“I’m planning a UFC Dublin card soon so if they want to put me and Colby as the main event in UFC Dublin, then sign me up, I’m ready to go... I’d sleep that guy in a heartbeat. I just don’t see any way that Colby beats me, at all. And all the haters out there that are gonna be on Colby’s d**k and saying he’ll do this to you. Alright let’s find out. I’m gonna smoke him, I promise you Schmo.”

Former UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez was not amused by the comments and did not buy into them. He compared Ian Garry's attitude to Conor McGregor and predicted that he will be outdone by a Russian or Brazilian fighter who is "more honorable."

He wrote in the comments of the post:

"Ian will do the same as Conor talk a storm and eventually get beat by some struggling kid from Brazil or Russia who needs less and is more hungry and honorable! Mark my words this young man gets subbed by a Brazilian or knocked out by a Mexican who comes from nothing and just wants it more… his arrogance will be his weakness in the first defeat"

Ian Garry's wife hits back at controversy surrounding her marriage

Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee are currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding their marriage and have been called out by some fans and fighters, including Sean Strickland.

Anna-Lee hit back at all the criticism on her Instagram Stories, addressing her marriage and also a book that she created in the past on how to be a 'WAG':

"Looking at the hate and the majority of the clips and the comments that I'm getting... the biggest thing I've done wrong is age. I wrote a book on 'How to be a WAG?' That statement in itself is a bit of a stretch. I can hardly call myself an author of an eleven-page audio satire content written in 2010. Now the context is key because it was during the FIFA World Cup... If you want to call me an author of that, sweet! It was more of a lighthearted podcast but I was way ahead of my time. That satirical look is really silly."