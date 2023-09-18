"His body is too good" - Tyson Fury hilariously reveals what 'feeling' Francis Ngannou was like

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to take on world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in boxing match. The two will face off on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut after vacating his heavyweight championship and exiting the UFC earlier this year in pursuit of greater autonomy over his combat sports career. He signed a mega deal with the Professional Fighters League that also guaranteed him an influential role within the promotion.

Fury believes Ngannou has a major disadvantage that will see him lose against the British boxer and it is an unlikely one. Ngannou's near picture perfect body and chiseled physique is more of a deterrent to his performance, according to his next opponent.

In a recent episode of the Sundae Conversation, Tyson Fury told Caleb Pressley about Francis Ngannou's 'ripped' body. Fury described feeling Ngannou's body and the exemplary nature of 'The Predator's muscles. However, he maintained that Ngannou's body will be a disadvantage to him.

“He’s not gonna last. His body is too good," said Fury. "I told you about these fit ripped bodies. I’m not sure about the semen but he’s got too many muscles and he looks too good. And when I felt him (gestures) like this, a bit like this, you know how he we do it. And he was all hard. As I was feeling him here. [He’s excited to fight you?] Obviously. He was hard and I knew he’s not gonna win. Body is too good.”

Check out his full comments on YouTube below:

Tyson Fury expresses his sadness over Mike Tyson cornering Francis Ngannou

For the upcoming clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, legendary boxer Mike Tyson has been helping train Ngannou in fight camp.

Tyson and Ngannou have been training together for months, with the former boxing heavyweight champ even praising 'The Predator' on numerous occasions. However, Tyson Fury is not too pleased about the collaboration. 'The Gypsy King' said:

“I think that it’s sad, actually. The man that I am named after, a legend, has to go against me and then come out as a loser, having lost to a man who was named after him. I think that it’s sad and I think that he should be in my corner, not the opposing corner, but business is business and I understand that it’s strictly business.”

Check out his comments below: