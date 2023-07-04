“His calmness is disturbing” - Tawanchai shows no mercy in KO of Sean Clancy

Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s “no mercy” KO over Sean Clancy was so easy it was almost disturbing.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is expected to take the stage on August 4 for his kickboxing debut at ONE Championship to establish himself as the new king of the sport’s featherweight division.

As promised, Tawanchai is looking forward to climbing up the rankings one fight at a time for a chance to fight for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. The first man on his hit list is Georgia’s Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

However, before you watch the 24-year-old sensation in full action this summer, reminisce about one of the most talked about debuts in Muay Thai history: Tawanchai vs. Sean Clancy at ONE: Dangal.

The Thai rising star hadn’t made a name for himself on the global stage at the time. However, he came in with a strong reputation after winning multiple ‘Fighter of the Year’ awards in highly-prestigious competitions in Thailand.

So as ONE Championship gets ready for Tawanchai’s return, they’ve released highlights of his shocking debut on Instagram this week. Reactions online have gone through the roof since its release. Check out the comments below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will be aired live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on August 4, 2023. North American fans living in Canada and the U.S. can watch the event live with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

