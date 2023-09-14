“His career is unbelievable” - Fight fans dream up possible opponents for the great Demetrious Johnson

If Demetrious Johnson is still considering his return to mixed martial arts, fight fans have plenty of fights in mind for the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has spent the last two decades establishing himself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in the world today. After capturing world titles in multiple organizations and an IBJJF Masters gold medal, there’s not much left for Demetrious Johnson to strive for in combat sports, but that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for his return.

The last time we saw Johnson inside the Circle, he scored a brilliant unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes to retain the flyweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver. Since then, everyone including the promotion has been wondering what will be next for the flyweight great.

“Mind games 🧠 What's next for Demetrious Johnson?”

Fans offered their take on what could possibly be next for Johnson, including a potential submission grappling super fight with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

“What’s next? The man completed the game 3x over. He could fight anyone he wishes. The fact that he’s still this good at this point in his career is unbelievable.”

“Mouse games”

“I want to see a Mighty Fight!!!!”

“@mighty vs. @mikeymusumeci”

“The man, the myth, the GOAT”

“He’s gonna bulk up to 260 and fight Martin”

“There’s like 3 mighty mouses though”

A battle between ‘Mighty Mouse’ and Musumeci has been teased for some time after both men seemingly agreed to step inside the Circle with one another last year. Perhaps with DJ honing his BJJ skills as of late, we could see the pair mix it up before walking away from the sport altogether.

What would you like to see Demetrious Johnson do next?