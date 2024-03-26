"His combinations will give Prajanchai a big problem" - Lito Adiwang envisions Jonathan Di Bella triumph at ONE Friday Fights 58

Top strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is convinced that reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has all the tools to beat his upcoming challenger, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, for their upcoming battle in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lito Adiwang pointed out that Di Bella will have the advantage because their match will be contested in a kickboxing fight, and it is going to be the defending world champion's sport.

The 'Thunder Kid' stated this during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel:

"[Jonathan] Di Bella vs. Prajanchai is an exciting fight. I'm excited to watch this and see whose style will prevail. But given that this is a kickboxing match and they are using big gloves, I will give this to Di Bella."

Adiwang added that Di Bella's physical attributes will also give the Thai sensation all sorts of difficulty on fight night, as he continued:

"He'd used his height and long reach to his advantage and the way he throws his combinations will give Prajanchai a big problem."

As much as Adiwang is looking forward to this showdown between Di Bella and Prajanchai, the Filipino stalwart is also hoping for a trilogy fight between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks after the anti-climatic ending of their world title rematch on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar.

Lito Adiwang says Pacio-Brooks III must happen ASAP

Brooks' unintentional slam of Pacio resulted in the disqualification result of their ONE strawweight MMA world championship match earlier this month, and Adiwang is among fans who want to see a more convincing result to the rivalry between two of the best strawweights on the planet.

Once a clear winner is declared, Lito Adiwang could also target him and continue his quest to secure his first crack at a world title, especially since he mentioned that he is willing to fight Pacio, who is a former teammate of his.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.