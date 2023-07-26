“His dad just popped somebody for going inside the house” - Kevin Holland explains why Jorge Masvidal is one of the top three BMF’s in MMA

Kevin Holland weighed in on who he considers the true baddest men in MMA and had a lot of praise for former 'BMF' title holder Jorge Masvidal and his father.

During his pre-fight media availability, Holland explained why he holds Masvidal in high regard and brought up what happened with 'Gamebred's father. He mentioned that he considers them BMFs and hilariously noted that there would be a reason for him to start a charity drive.

He said:

"You talk about bad motherfu**ers inside-outside the cage, you go look at Jorge [Masvidal], right, his dad just popped somebody for going inside the house. Bad motherfu**er, you know what I mean?...I mean, if I start a charity drive, it's probably gonna be because I was gonna trying to cover up some sh*t, you get what I'm saying? It's not gonna be because I'm trying to help some people."

'Trailblazer' was also named the three fighters he considers to be the BMF's of MMA. He noted that none of them compete in the UFC anymore and mentioned that he would also include himself in that category because of his track record in the sport, saying:

"Top three is just both Diaz brothers [Nick and Nate] and then it's Jorge [Masvidal]. Everybody else in the game - I hate to toot my own horn - these motherfu**ers ain't like me...It's like, look me up hard enough, you see the track record, so it's like yeah, they're pretty cool inside the cage, they're really really good guys."

It will be interesting to see whether Holland will look to challenge the winner of the 'BMF' title fight as it isn't a title that is exclusive to a specific weight-division.

Who is Kevin Holland fighting at UFC 291?

Kevin Holland will return to the octagon against former TUF winner Michael Chiesa this Saturday at UFC 291.

'Trailblazer,' who most recently fought Santiago Ponzinibbio this past April at UFC 287, is remaining active and will have an excellent opportunity to insert himself in the welterweight rankings. Chiesa is currently the No.12 ranked welterweight, so a decisive win could edge him closer to the top-10.

There is a lot at stake for 'Maverick' as he comes into the fight looking to snap his two-fight losing skid that includes losses to Vicente Luque and Sean Brady.