"His defense, his movement is very good" - Stephen Thompson predicts the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley's former rival Stephen Thompson has weighed in on his upcoming fight against Jake Paul on August 29.

Giving credit where it's due, Thompson said he has respect for Paul's ability as a boxer. According to 'Wonderboy', it will be difficult for Woodley to finish Jake Paul, but he believes the former UFC champion will get his hand raised via a decision.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Stephen Thompson predicted who will win the boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. 'Wonderboy' hailed Paul as an "intelligent fighter" and praised the YouTuber for his defensive game and movement inside the ring.

Thompson thinks Paul will go the distance with Woodley, but believes 'The Chosen One' will edge the fight after the distance.

"Tyron [wins the fight]. No, I do believe you know, Jake Paul is very intelligent. I think his defense, his movement's very very good. I think it's going to be a decision." Stephen Thompson said.

Most members of the MMA community are backing Woodley to win the fight, given the fact that he's the more experienced fighter among the pair.

This is just Paul's fourth fight since turning professional, and while Woodley hasn't yet made his boxing debut, he's held a UFC title in the past and that speaks volumes about his credentials as a fighter.

Jorge Masvidal backing Tyron Woodley to destroy Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight title contender Jorge Masvidal has trained with both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley and thinks Woodley will be too hot to handle for Paul.

According to Masvidal, not only will he win, but Woodley will put Jake Paul to sleep in the fight.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal stated the following:

“Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could. So, it’s like, you’ve got a guy that can fight if it’s slinging fists. Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did. He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make his money with his hands to knock people the f*ck out. So I don’t think – I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, is a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. So if Jake wins, f*cking wild, my hat’s off to him, I was wrong, I don’t know sh*t about fighting. But, chances are, Woodley’s going to knock him the f*ck out.”

