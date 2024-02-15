“His flying knees, leg kicks, and additional elbows” – Saemapetch talks about Mohamed Younes Rabah’s strengths ahead of rematch

Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex recognizes that upcoming opponent Mohamed Younes Rabah boasts multiple weapons, which he is determined to take head-on in their scheduled clash this week.

The 29-year-old Fairtex Training Center affiliate faces off against Algerian striker Rabah in a rematch of their engaging Muay Thai battle back in December at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. The second dance is scheduled for February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saemapetch was knocked out in their first encounter, something he wants to exact payback for in the do-over. Their rematch is part of the upcoming event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai fighter shared what the strengths of Rabah that they have taken note of and out to contain come fight night.

He said:

“What makes him dangerous are his flying knees, leg kicks, and additional elbows. These are some of the things I can pick out.”

In their first showdown, Saemapetch had early inroads, even scoring a knockdown. Rabah, who came into the fight as a late replacement, however, was able to regain his bearings and made an assault of his own after.

The towering Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate landed telling hits from various directions that eventually overwhelmed his opponent on his way to the knockout victory late in the opening round.

