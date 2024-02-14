“I will use a wider variety of weapons” – Saemapetch says he has a lot to prove in Mohamed Younes Rabah rematch

Saemapetch Fairtex suffered a shock loss in his last fight at ONE Fight Night 17 but now he has the opportunity to correct those mistakes and secure some revenge.

Having originally been scheduled to face Felipe Lobo last December, he instead found himself welcoming newcomer Mohamaed Younes Rabah who stepped in to replace ‘Demolition Man.’

The fight had its fair share of controversy with Rabah seemingly landing an illegal shot while finishing his opponent having come into the contest after missing weight.

Both the fans and Saemapetch himself called for a rematch and that’s exactly what will go down this week at ONE Fight Night 19.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the veteran said that this fight is about proving to his supporters that he hasn’t lost a step despite the outcome of his last fight:

“There are many things I want to do. I will use a wider variety of weapons. This rematch is very important to me. I want to prove to the fans that I'm still the same Saemapetch.”

Saemapetch will look to play on his experience in this fight

In his first encounter with Rabah several months ago, Saemapetch was overwhelmed by the speed and power of the younger competitor.

If the 29-year old-holds one clear advantage in this match-up, it’s that he has been there and seen it all in this division but he wasn’t able to use that in the fight last time out.

Taking the sting out of Rabah and using all of his experience to control the fight to make it into the kind of contest that he thrives in will be crucial to avenging his loss on February 16.

That being said, his opponent will be full of confidence with the belief that he can replicate a similarly destructive performance to undo the controversy of his debut win.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.