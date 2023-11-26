“His kickboxing is legit” - Demetrious Johnson gives his props to younger Andrew Tate’s striking skills

The Andrew Tate video series breakdown had a second installment for reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson as he produced another video where he analyzed the social media influencer’s kickboxing skills.

Due to the high demand from his fans, Johnson picked a fight where Tate was at the peak of his professional kickboxing career, unlike the previous one he posted where ‘Top G’ was already fighting his last match.

‘Mighty Mouse’ quickly pointed out that Tate and his opponent were swinging heavily on their punches and kicks, which made their attack predictable. Despite the obvious approach, Tate was still able to score a knockdown in the opening round with a stinging punch right to the chin of his foe.

The theme of the fight continued in the second and third rounds, but Tate landed the more significant strikes on his way to victory. Demetrious Johnson lauded the skills and technique that Tate displayed during the match and gave his honest assessment.

He said:

“I apologize ladies and gentlemen. I know you guys wanted to see a prime Tate video breakdown, and yes, the man is legit in kickboxing. I think the biggest thing that he does very well is he does a good job of the left kick; he does a good job with the counters back and forth, as we saw in the old retired Tate and the fresh prime Tate.”

Demetrious Johnson pointed out the adjustment that Andrew Tate should've made in the fight

After providing his insights about Tate, Demetrious Johnson also offered a few recommendations on the possible adjustments during the fight to maximize success if he was in his corner.

The 37-year-old stated:

“I think the biggest thing that gets him in trouble is in kickboxing, he comes right in front and he stands right in front of the guy just going like this the whole entire time going like this instead of show show especially him being longer, you have the push kick that he likes to utilize.”

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative also stamped Tate’s kickboxing as legitimate and praised him for taking part in the sport because, according to him, not all men have the courage to do so.

Demetrious Johnson added:

“You have the teep, you have the low kick and granted this gentlemen is retired so he had an amazing career… but his kickboxing is legit. I mean to kickbox, you’ve got to have a certain set of balls to do it because you’re basically clanking, you know shin clanking the whole entire time exchanging.”