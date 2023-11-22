“One of the best in the history of MMA” - Fans still mesmerized with Demetrious Johnson’s poetic KO of Adriano Moraes

Fans can’t get enough of Demetrious Johnson’s unforgettable knockout win against Adriano Moraes.

In April 2021, the combat sports community was stunned when Moraes denied Johnson of the ONE flyweight MMA world title with a second-round knockout.

Following a historic mixed-rules win against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘Mighty Mouse’ sought revenge against the Brazilian in a rematch.

Johnson and Moraes met for a second time in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event in August 2022. The two top-class flyweights went toe-to-toe until ‘Mighty Mouse’ landed a picture-perfect flying knee in the fourth round to secure a knockout win.

Over a year later, ONE re-posted the legendary highlight on Instagram with the caption:

“The GOAT takes flight 🛫 Was this the greatest knockout of Demetrious Johnson‘s career? @mighty”

Fans still haven’t gotten over the impressive finish, leading to the following people praising the ONE flyweight MMA king in the Instagram comment section:

“One of the craziest revenge ko's I've ever seen”

“he didn’t even look down at him dude he knew he was out 💀”

“The revenge was brutal”

“One of the most brutal combo finishes I seen in mma his footwork leading to the knee was a crazy chase down would be like something you see in a game crazy🐁✅”

“Definitely the most brutal knockout of his carreer”

“This wasn't one of the best of DJ's career... This was one of the best in the history of MMA. @mighty"

“@mighty is just too damn good. Can’t wait for him to be back in action 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”

What happened following Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes II?

In May 2023, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes fought for a third time to settle their three-fight series. They went to battle for the full twenty-five minutes before ‘Mighty Mouse’ had his hand raised by unanimous decision, furthering his legendary MMA resume.

Shortly after the official decision, Johnson confirmed he was contemplating retirement from MMA. With that said, the 37-year-old hasn’t made an official decision, leaving the door open for another ONE flyweight MMA world title defense.

As for Moraes, he’s yet to announce what’s next, but he doesn’t seem ready to retire. Therefore, ‘Mikinho’ is likely waiting for the perfect opportunity to secure a win and potentially get another flyweight title shot.