Demetrious Johnson says he’s already ‘getting ready’ for next BJJ tournament: “I can’t wait for the next one”

Demetrious Johnson is ready to pursue another gold medal in a BJJ tournament.

Earlier this year, ‘Mighty Mouse’ competed in the 2023 World Master IBJJF Championship. The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion was placed in the Master 2 featherweight Gi division, which he dominated to earn a gold medal.

While it’s unclear if Johnson plans to fight in MMA again, there’s no doubt he’s eyeing another BJJ tournament. During an episode of MIGHTYcast, the combat sports legend had this to say about pursuing more grappling accomplishments:

“I can't wait for the next one. I am going to do more, but I'm not gonna be talking about it. I'm gonna work in the lab on my game, to work on the things that I could have done better in my tournament.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ continued:

“So I'm gonna take some time off, let my body heal, get my weight up more, try to get at 153, and then I'm gonna get ready for the next one. I'm getting ready for the next one. I'm not gonna tell you guys, but just stay tuned.”

Demetrious Johnson last fought on May 5, ending his trilogy series with his second consecutive win against Adriano Moraes. During the buildup to his latest ONE appearance, ‘Mighty Mouse’ teased his retirement but hasn’t made an official decision.

If Johnson retired tomorrow, he would go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time. The multi-time world champion holds a professional MMA record of 25-4-1, including a championship win in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

It'll be intriguing to see if Demetrious Johnson forgoes retirement to defend his ONE flyweight MMA world title again.

Watch the full episode of MIGHTYcast below: