“His last opponent’s knee was destroyed” – Demetrious Johnson stacks praise on Superlek after crushing win over Takeru

ONE flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson has praised fellow world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 after his victory over Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in January in Japan.

As he was breaking down the recent title showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in the latest episode of his Mighty podcast, ‘Mighty Mouse’ highlighted Superlek’s kicks after he punished Takeru’s leg in their title clash.

Johnson said:

“Superlek is probably the best at controlling the distance with the feints and landing that beautiful leg kicks you saw him do to his last opponent, and his last opponent’s knee was destroyed.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Superlek was impressive against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165, stamping his class as he successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title by unanimous decision.

He was in his element right from the get-go, anchored on his torrid leg kicks that his opponent labored through for the entirety of the contest.

Superlek encountered a tough stretch late in the third round from a flurry of body shots from Takeru. However, apart from that, he was on top of things all the way.

Demetrious Johnson, for his part, was last in action in May last year, retaining his world title with a decision victory over Brazilian Adriano Moraes.

Meanwhile, for those interested in rewatching ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo, the replay of the card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel while North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson would love to headline another ONE Championship event in the U.S.

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson was last in action in the headlining contest at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States in May last year. It is something he said he would not mind doing again.

‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023 in Colorado, U.S.A. He edged out former divisional king Adriano Moraes in their trilogy title fight by unanimous decision.

It was an experience that the Parkland, Washington pride enjoyed since it took place on U.S. soil and in front of his American fans.

In an interview with The MMA Hour on the heels of the landmark U.S. event, Johnson shared he would love to be part of another event in the States, even headlining it, saying:

“If there’s another one, yeah I would hope so. I love it, it’s great shorter flight. There’s only a couple of commissions in our area, in our area, in North America that do our ruleset with the hydration and the knees to the grounded opponent. So, yeah we’ll see.”

Demetrious Johnson may get his chance to headline another U.S. show as ONE Championship is set to be back in North America in the second half of this year with two events in Denver (September) and Atlanta (November).