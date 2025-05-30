"His legs are like baseball bats" - Fans marvel at towering phenom Nabil Anane's terrifying build of power and height

Nabil Anane has quickly established himself as one of the fastest-rising young talents in ONE Championship, and much of that success stems from his exceptional physical gifts.

Ad

At just 21 years old and standing a towering 6-foot-4, Anane possesses a rare frame for his division. His height and reach have become major assets inside the ring, allowing him to control range and unleash fight-ending strikes with precision.

Backed by explosive power, he has racked up an impressive 7-1 record under the promotion's banner, with three wins ending in devastating knockouts.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently spotlighted Anane's latest performance in a highlight reel, putting his physical dominance on full display for a global audience.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the Instagram clip below:

Ad

Fans continue to be amazed by how naturally he leverages his size and athleticism, and 2025 has already been a statement year for the Thai-Algerian sensation.

Read the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

Anane opened his campaign this year in spectacular fashion, pulling off a stunning upset at ONE 170 this past January. There, he dropped Nico Carrillo three times in the opening round to secure a TKO victory and claim the ONE interim bantamweight world title.

Ad

Then, at ONE 172 two months later, Anane scored one of the biggest wins of his career — a unanimous decision against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their bantamweight Muay Thai rematch, avenging a previous defeat in dominant fashion.

Nabil Anane is on the radar of a fellow world champion

Nabil Anane's rise hasn't gone unnoticed. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty expressed interest in a potential clash, setting the stage for what could be a blockbuster showdown between two elite strikers:

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.