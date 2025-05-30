"His legs are like baseball bats" - Fans marvel at towering phenom Nabil Anane's terrifying build of power and height

Nabil Anane has quickly established himself as one of the fastest-rising young talents in ONE Championship, and much of that success stems from his exceptional physical gifts.
At just 21 years old and standing a towering 6-foot-4, Anane possesses a rare frame for his division. His height and reach have become major assets inside the ring, allowing him to control range and unleash fight-ending strikes with precision.
Backed by explosive power, he has racked up an impressive 7-1 record under the promotion's banner, with three wins ending in devastating knockouts.
The world's largest martial arts organization recently spotlighted Anane's latest performance in a highlight reel, putting his physical dominance on full display for a global audience.
Fans continue to be amazed by how naturally he leverages his size and athleticism, and 2025 has already been a statement year for the Thai-Algerian sensation.
Anane opened his campaign this year in spectacular fashion, pulling off a stunning upset at ONE 170 this past January. There, he dropped Nico Carrillo three times in the opening round to secure a TKO victory and claim the ONE interim bantamweight world title.
Then, at ONE 172 two months later, Anane scored one of the biggest wins of his career — a unanimous decision against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their bantamweight Muay Thai rematch, avenging a previous defeat in dominant fashion.
Nabil Anane is on the radar of a fellow world champion
Nabil Anane's rise hasn't gone unnoticed. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty expressed interest in a potential clash, setting the stage for what could be a blockbuster showdown between two elite strikers:
"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."