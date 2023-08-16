“His striking is that good” - Alexander Volkanovski predicts outcome of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Volaknovski recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he broke down fights set for the upcoming UFC 292 card, which will take place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While sharing his thoughts on the bantamweight title main event, 'The Great' showered praise on O'Malley's striking prowess and said that the 28-year-old had a chance of pulling off a knockout victory on August 19.

But Volkanovski added that he's leaning towards 'Funk Master' to emerge victorious come fight night as Sterling is a safer choice to bet on:

"I feel like it could definitely be a TKO for Sean O'Malley because his striking is that good. But I will lean towards Aljamain. I think he has a more safer way to victory. Percentage-wise, I'm always gonna go there but it could definitely happen for Sean O'Malley," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments from the 9:25 mark below:

On multiple occasions, Aljamain Sterling has indicated that his fight against O'Malley might be his last outing as a UFC bantamweight. The champion plans to move up to featherweight so that his teammate and friend Merab Dvalishvili can get a shot at winning UFC bantamweight gold.

So, if Sterling indeed moves up, MMA fans could possibly witness an encounter between him and Volkanovski inside the octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski makes his pick for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

The co-main event of UFC 292 will feature another title bout as Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos.

In his breakdown video, Alexander Volkanovski also weighed in on the co-main event. 'The Great' shared that he felt confident that 'Magnum' will prove to be the better fighter at UFC 292.

Volkanovski even went on to predict that the fight will likely end in a finish for Weili:

"I'm gonna be straight up and just say it's gonna be very hard to bet against Weili. I can't see many people beating her, man... I'm definitely going with Weili on this one. Lemos' last loss was [against] Jessica Andrade and Weili is, no disrespect, much better, stronger, powerful, dynamic version of Jessica Andrade... I think it could be a finish as well. I think it could be a submission finish or a TKO." [from 3:36 onwards]